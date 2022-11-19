Come rain or shine: Early birds come out in droves in Sungai Buloh

KOTA DAMANSARA: A rainy morning is not a deterrent factor for voters to exercise their duty as citizen here for the Sungai Buloh parliamentary seat.

The pitter-patter of light rain serves as a backdrop to a long queue that formed outside SK Seksyen 7 Kota Damansara before polling opened up at 8am.

One of the contestant for the seat from Perikatan Nasional (PN), Mohd Ghazali Md Hamin clad in green baju melayu have arrived at 8.15am with his family to cast their vote here.

Each voters are reminded to wear face mask upon entering the premises before queing up to vote.