Comedian Rizal to be remanded over viral videos (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: Comedian Rizal van Geyzel(pix) will be remanded to facilitate a probe into three videos that allegedly touched matters pertaining to religion.

A source FMT that Rizal will spend a night at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters lockup.

The portal also reported that Rizal will be taken to court tomorrow for a remand order.

Meanwhile Bernama quoted Federal Police secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin saying that the comedian is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Sedition Act 1948 for issuing statements that tended to be seditious and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or network services.

Two video clips showing Rizal performing a stand-up comedy at a comedy club had recently gone viral on social media and received various reactions from netizens.