Comedian Rizal van Geyzel to be charged today

PETALING JAYA: Crackhouse Comedy Club owner Rizal Van Geyzel(pix) who came under scrutiny recently over jokes that allegedly touched on racial and religious sensitivities, will be charged in court today.

According to a statement by Federal police, he will be charged under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMC) at the Kuala Lumpur Cyber Crime Court.

Last week, the co-founder of the Crackhouse Comedy Club was arrested in connection with the videos after he had his statements recorded at the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

He was released a day later after spending a night at the district police headquarters lockup.