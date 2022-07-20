Comedy club case: Siti Nuramira will not be charged at shariah court today

PETALING JAYA: The woman who allegedly insulted Islam and pulling off an indecent act will not be charged at the shariah high court today, The Vibes reports.

Siti Nuramira Abdullah, 26, was released from custody last night after being rearrested by Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) authorities yesterday.

On July 9, police arrested a woman following a 54-second video, which went viral, of a woman in baju kurung and wearing a hijab, who claimed to be a Muslim and having memorised 15 chapters of the Quran, stripping herself to a skimpy outfit followed by cheering and laughter from the crowd during a performance at a comedy club.