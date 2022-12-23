Comintel secures RM227.64m contract from Mightyprop

KUALA LUMPUR: Comintel Corp Bhd has secured a contract worth RM227.64 million from Mightyprop Sdn Bhd.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia n Dec 23, the company said the letter of award was accepted by its wholly-owned subsidiary Total Package Work Sdn Bhd.

The contract is for a proposed development on Plot 9, Phase 3 in Damansara Perdana, Sungai Buloh, Selangor.

It involves the construction of a 48-storey apartment block with 671 units of serviced apartments.

The development will also include a garden and water tank on the rooftop level above the five floors of the podium comprising facilities, business space (27 units), one unit 11kv substation and a carpark as well as four levels of basement parking.

Comintel said the contract, commencing on Jan 30, 2023, should be completed within 32 months and is expected to provide an additional income stream for the group over the next three financial years.

Comintel is an investment holding company which has a synergistic group of information technology, telecommunications, manufacturing and research and development companies which provide niche solutions under its subsidiaries. - Bernama