Commando feared drowned off Pulau Undan

MELAKA: An armed forces personnel attached to the Commando unit is feared to have drowned off the waters of Pulau Undan here yesterday evening.

Lance Corporal Edrin Daintin, 25, went missing while undergoing dive training at 0.7 nautical miles southwest of Pulau Undan at 5.15 pm.

Melaka and Negeri Sembilan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director, Capt (Maritime) Iskandar Ishak said six MMEA personnel were assigned to the search and rescue operations, along with the help of the police and the armed forces, which were currently centred around a 10 nautical mile radius.

“The search will continue tomorrow after being suspended due to the lack of light and strong winds and limited visibility.

“Tomorrow, we will use helicopter support and related assets for the search and expand the search radius,” he told the media when met at the search operations camp at Umbai Jetty here yesterday.

He said they have also informed and sought assistance from local fishermen out around the location. -Bernama