Commercial crimes with losses of RM5.3 mln reported in Perlis since start of 2021

KANGAR: A total of 328 commercial crimes with losses of RM5.3 million were reported in Perlis from January till Oct 31 this year.

Perlis police chief Datuk Surina Saad said perpetrators of such crimes use various tactics and methods to trick their victims, adding that online scam cases were the highest at 70 per cent.

“Victims of such scams would often panic (after being contacted by the scammer) and not think things through, so they end up revealing personal details to the third party (scammer) without verifying with the agency named, such as banks or the authorities.

“So please report such suspicious incidents directly to the police and do not reveal personal information to third parties directly,” she told reporters after officiating a commercial crime prevention campaign here today.

She said that 315 commercial crimes with losses of RM4.3 million were reported last year.

“Everyone, no matter their age group, have been victims of such crimes. Previously, it usually involved pensioners or the wealthy, but now anyone can become a victim if they’re not careful,” she added.-Bernama