Committee agrees with interim report of special task force investigating allegations by Tommy Thomas

KUALA LUMPUR: The monitoring committee meeting today agreed with the interim report submitted by the special task force (PPK), which aims to investigate allegations contained in the book titled “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” written by former attorney-general Tan Sri Tommy Thomas(pix).

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, in a statement today, said the final report to be prepared by the PPK would be tabled for the Cabinet's consideration to decide on the next course of action.

“The PPK is expected to prepare the full report by end of June.

“The government is very committed to examining issues arising in relation to the country’s legislature and judiciary. In fact, the establishment of the PPK is one of the measures to strengthen Malaysia’s justice system to the best level” he said after chairing the monitoring committee meeting today.

Wan Junaidi said the Cabinet Ministers, at a meeting on Dec 22 last year, agreed with the establishment, membership and terms of reference of the PPK investigating allegations in the book.

He said the team had held 10 meetings, involving discussion and consultation sessions with various relevant parties, including the Attorney-General's Chambers, Royal Malaysia Police and relevant government agencies as well as individuals identified from Dec 23, 2021 until April 12.

“This special task force is a team that focuses on fact-finding in connection with allegations found in the book written by Tan Sri Tommy Thomas.

“The PPK has carried out comprehensive observation and analysis of the book based on the terms of reference approved by the Cabinet,” he said, adding that the team is chaired by Sarawak Legal Adviser and former Sarawak Attorney-General Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung.

The PPK comprises former Sabah State Secretary Datuk Hashim Paijan and former Secretary-General of the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry, Datuk Dr Junaidah Kamarruddin, who is also former Director-General of the Legal Affairs Division.

Other members of the team are former judge and former senior federal counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh Bant Singh, lawyers Datuk Shaharudin Ali and K. Balaguru as well as government representatives Farah Adura Hamidi and Mohd Najib Surip. -Bernama