Commonwealth Games: Debutant Nurul Izzah cool about the task ahead

SEPANG: Rising women's track cycling star Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri has no fear about competing in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, starting this July 28, even though it will be her debut in the Games.

The 19-year-old said that facing a stiffer challenge at the Games would only give her extra motivation to perform at her best in the 500 metre (m) time trial.

“The challenge for me in the Commonwealth Games will definitely be more intense with the presence of cyclists from countries like Great Britain, India and Canada.

“But I don’t feel pressured even though this will be my first time, I’m a just a little nervous, I’ll do my best,“ she told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here today.

Commenting further, Sungai Petani-born Nurul Izzah, who is nicknamed the female 'Azizulhasni Awang', said she was not hoping for a podium finish this time, but would make every effort to break her personal best.

Datuk Muhammad Azizulhasni Awang. dubbed the “The Pocket Rocketman”, is the greatest male track cyclist Malaysia has produced to date. The 34-year-old, who won silver in the keirin at the Tokyo Olympics last year, will be not be in action Birmingham as he is presently recovering from a heart ailment.

On June 19, Nurul Izzah became the first Malaysian female cyclist to win a gold medal at the Asian Track Cycling Championships in New Delhi, when she won the 500m time trial in a time of 35.499s.

At the meet, she also won bronze in the keirin, thus creating a sensation and is being considered as a new gem in the national track cycling squad.

The national cycling squad left for Birmingham at 9.50 am today with national coach John Beasley.

Among the cyclists who will be shouldering Malaysia's challenge at the Games are Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom, Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis and Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom, while the female riders are Anis Amira Rosidi, Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan and Nurul Izzah.-Bernama