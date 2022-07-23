Commonwealth Games: Shah Firdaus ready to ride

SEPANG: National track cycling champion Muhammad Shah Firdaus Sahrom is ready to shoulder the responsibility of bringing home medals from the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, which starts on Thursday.

The 25-year-old rider said that all his training went smoothly and now it's just a matter of time to deliver in the four events that he will be competing in.

The Muar-born cyclist also stated that he did not want to be pressured by the high hopes placed on him to win medals and also wanted to enjoy his cycling at the prestigious Games.

“In terms of preparation, already 90 per cent, but God willing, I am confident that on race day, I will be 100 per cent ready. There will be pressure but I will take it in my stride, pressure is a booster for me to do my best.

“I’ve had a lot of experience before when I’m under too much pressure, I can’t do my best. So I want to enjoy the competition,“ he told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) before departing for Birmingham today.

Shah Firdaus said that his previous experience competing on the same track in Birmingham will also help him to face the challenge from the leading competitors.

Commenting further, he informed that the national cycling squad will hold regular training sessions for warm-up before the start of the cycling championship.

Shah Firdaus will be in action in the 100 metre (m) time trial, keirin, sprint and team sprint.

Meanwhile, the country's young cyclist Muhammad Ridwan Sahrom, who will be making his Commonwealth Games debut, said that even though he would face a tough challenge from other countries, he was determined to do his best for the national contingent.

“Preparations are good, we are going there to win, I target to do my best because we know riders from countries like England, Scotland, Australia will give stiff competition,“ said the younger brother of Shah Firdaus.

The national cycling squad left for Birmingham at 9.50 am today with national coach John Beasley.

Apart from Shah Firdaus and Muhammad Ridwan, the other male cyclists in the team are Muhammad Fadhil Mohd Zonis while the female riders are Anis Amira Rosidi, Nurul Aliana Syafika Azizan and Nurul Izzah Izzati Mohd Asri.-Bernama