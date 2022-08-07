Commonwealth Games: We don’t want to stop at six - Chef-de-mission

BIRMINGHAM: Despite having successfully achieved the target of six golds two days before the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games comes to an end this Monday (August 8), the Malaysian contingent is eager to add more gold medals to their collection.

Malaysia’s chef-de-mission Datuk Shahrul Zaman Yahya, who was relieved that national rhythmic gymnast, Ng Joe Ee won two gold medals today and successfully helped Malaysia achieve their target for the Games, is optimistic that the national contingent will continue to fight and bring even more success at the current Games.

He said Joe Ee’s success was a welcome surprise for the national contingent after the rhythmic gymnastic squad’s main gold medal prospect, Koi Sie Yan, missed her opportunity to grab a podium position after finishing fourth in the ribbon event.

“Personally, I want Malaysia to achieve more than what we had achieved in Gold Coast 2018,“ he told reporters after witnessing the last day of rhythmic gymnastics competition at Birmingham Arena here, today.

The Malaysian contingent brought home seven gold, five silver and 12 bronze medals at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

Shahrul Zaman believes badminton, lawn bowls and squash are capable of adding to the country’s gold collection.

Joe Ee, who made her Commonwealth Games debut, emerged as a national hero on day nine when she won the gold medal in the ball and ribbon events.

The success of the 16-year-old athlete from Kuala Lumpur means that the rhythmic gymnastic squad managed to surpass the goal of one gold set for them at this prestigious sports event.

In addition to the six golds, Malaysia also managed to grab five silvers and four bronzes here, thus far.-Bernama