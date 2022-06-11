Commotion in Tenom: Peter Anthony released on police bail

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) president Datuk Peter Anthony (pix), who was detained last night for investigation over a commotion outside the nomination centre for the Tenom parliamentary seat yesterday, was released on police bail this morning.

Sabah Police Commissioner Datuk Idris Abdullah said following a report on the incident, the police had opened an investigation paper (IP) and the case was being investigated under Section 24A(2) of the Elections Offences Act 1954 and Section 147 of the Penal Code.

Peter, who is Melalap Assemblyman, was arrested last night to facilitate the investigation, he said in a statement today.

A video clip showing a commotion caused by party supporters that occurred outside of the nomination centre at the Dewan DSB Antanom here went viral on social media.

The incident forced security personnel to release tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Yesterday, Idris told a press conference that the commotion broke out after Peter’s nomination was rejected by the Election Commission (EC) on the ground that he had a pending court case.

On May 26 this year, the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court sentenced Peter to three years in prison and a fine of RM50,000 after he was found guilty of forging a letter on a contract for the maintenance and service of Mechanical and Electrical Systems (M&E) at Universiti Malaysia Sabah.

On Aug 1, the court allowed Peter's application for a stay of the sentence and conviction.

Peter filed the application to enable him to contest in GE15.-Bernama