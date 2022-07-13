Community farm facing closure

PETALING JAYA: A community garden in Bangsar is facing eviction by Kuala Lumpur City Hall following a complaint by a resident.

Kebun-Kebun Bangsar (KKB) founder Ng Sek San, 62, said despite the eviction notice, the urban farm that currently sits on a 2.8ha plot in Bangsar was still receiving support from local communities.

“With only eight square metres per capita of urban green space (UGS), Kuala Lumpur is not on par with the World Health Organisation (WHO) recommendation of a minimum of nine square metres of UGS per person that must be accessible, safe and functional,” he said on Tuesday.

Ng added that based on research by University Putra Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur has lost the equivalent of 2,843 football fields or 12% of UGS in the city area in the past 10 years due to development.

The former landscape architect said he applied for a Temporary Occupation Licence for the project in 2016.

“Since then, we have had over 2,000 volunteers and (provided food) to numerous local communities through several non-governmental organisations.”

Ng said the first complaint he received was two years ago about cattle that were donated to the farm.

“When we first heard of the complaint, we proceeded to reduce the number of animals on the farm by 75%,” he said, adding that the animals had an important role at the farm as they practise organic farming, without pesticides or chemicals.

“The animals also help to control weed and grass overgrowth, reducing noise caused by the use of machines.”

Meanwhile, Malaysia Muslim Consumer Organisation chief activist Nadzim Johan said KKB was a good project, especially with the ongoing food crisis.

“I suggest people visit the place before making any assumptions, and take their time to see for themselves what KKB is about,” he said, adding that he would write to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and invite them to visit the farm.

Nadzim said the urban farm is a community attraction that offers educational values, is environment-friendly and helps green the earth.

“Many of those who cannot afford fresh produce may come and request vegetables and fruits from the farm at no charge. What is more interesting is the farm is self-sustaining and does not depend on corporate funding.”

Nadzim expressed hope that companies would be more involved in developing urban farms such as KKB and the authorities would stop closing down good community initiatives.