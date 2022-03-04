Companies need to establish a policy on recruiting PWDs: Ras Adiba

KUALA LUMPUR: Companies in Malaysia have been urged to establish a policy on recruitment of persons with disabilities (PwDs).

OKU Sentral president, Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi(pix) said the government had implemented the policy of one per cent employment opportunity in the public service for PwDs.

Therefore, she called on companies to adopt a similar policy to enable more people with disabilities to participate in the employment sector.

She added that the recruitment of disabled workers should be supported by disabled-friendly facilities, among others, toilets and ramps for access to buildings.

“Also, to provide jobs based on our experience and educational qualifications,” she said after the launch of the #TimeToListen campaign video by Capital A Bhd.

Ras Adiba said that presently, only four ministries have met the one per cent recommendation in hiring disabled workers.

“I hope that this year, other ministries will follow suit and not be left behind in achieving the set policy target.

“One per cent is too small, I hope it (will be raised to) 10 per cent,” she said.

The #TimeToListen campaign highlights Capital A’s commitment to helping PWDs overcome social prejudice and discrimination as well as providing a platform for them to have their voices heard.-Bernama