Companies offer free services to flood victims

KUALA LUMPUR: Various companies have offered assistance to victims of the recent massive floods by providing free services to help restore their disrupted lives.

One such company is Artalive Malaysia that specialises in prosthetics and orthotics.

Its Clinical Director Sudarsan Swain said floodwaters can cause damage to prosthetic limbs and repair services are crucial to allow users to continue to cope with their lives.

“We provide free cleaning and maintenance of prosthetic limbs so that users can get on with life as usual,“ he told Bernama Radio during an interview here.

Meanwhile, a business-to-business e-commerce marketplace has announced on its portal that it would provide construction material worth RM2,000 to more than 300 affected houses such as paint, cement, floor tiles, PVC doors and wiring as well as machinery rental services (backhoe) and Roll On Roll Off (RORO) bins.

Previously, national carmaker Proton has offered a 20 per cent discount on selected spare parts as well as on labour charges for all customers affected by the flooding.

Meanwhile, Perodua is offering towing service rebates, discounts on selected spare parts and free inspections for Perodua vehicles to all affected Perodua vehicle owners.-Bernama