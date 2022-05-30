Company charged with using non-certified communication equipment

KULIM: A company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of using non-certified communication equipment that caused harmful disruption in 2019.

The company, Z In Hotel Sdn Bhd, represented by Goh Siew Leong, however, pleaded not guilty after the two charges were read before Judge Mirza Mohamad.

On the first count, the company was charged with using communication equipment that was not certified as required by the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, namely two units of GSM Mobile Repeater model GSM-990 in Lorong Kemuning 4 /7, Taman Kemuning, here at 2.34 pm, on Feb 20, 2019.

The charge was framed under Regulation 16 (1) (b), Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, read together with Regulation 16 (3) of the same law and if convicted, the company can be punished under Rule 37 of the same law which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment not exceeding six months or both.

As for the second count, the company was charged with intentionally using the devices, namely two units of GSM Mobile Repeater model GSM-990 in a manner that caused harmful frequency interference at the same address, time and date.

The charge was framed under Regulation 34 (5) (c) of the Communications and Multimedia (Spectrum) Regulations 2000 and is punishable under the same regulation which provides for a fine not exceeding RM300,000 or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both if convicted.

The court set June 29 as the date for the submission of documents.

Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission deputy public prosecutor Nur Nazhzilah Mohd Hashim prosecuted while the company was represented by lawyer Darwin Lim Chee Chien.-Bernama