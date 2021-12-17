Company director among four charged with murder of insurance agent

SEREMBAN: A company director and a woman were among four individuals charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of an insurance agent early this month.

The 51-year-old company manager, S. Jeeva, 51, and the woman, M. Bereamalah, 39, also an insurance agent, and the two others, freelancer M. Raja, 35, and lorry driver P. Yogan Pillay, 25, nodded after the charge was read out to them before Magistrate Norzaliza Tesmin.

However, no plea was recorded from all four accused as the case comes under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

They were charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same law, with causing the death of P. Rajasegar, 52, at a tower of an insurance company at Jalan Lintang here between 10.30 am on Nov 12 and 4.45 pm on Dec 2 this year.

The court set Jan 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Muhaimin Mohd Azman prosecuted, while all the accused were represented by lawyer Datuk Abu Bakar Isa Ramat.-Bernama