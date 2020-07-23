Company director charged with CBT, involving RM200,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A director of a construction company was charged in the Sessions Court here today with committing criminal breach of trust, involving RM200,000.

Intan Safina Yusof, 39, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge Datin Sabariah Othman.

Intan Safina, was charged as a director of Arena Abadi Sdn Bhd and entrusted with RM200,000 , to have transferred the money from the company’s account into her personal account and used it for her personal expenses.

She was alleged to have committed the offence at Jalan Tun Sambantan 3, Brickfields, here, between Jan 25 and Fen 28 last year.

The charge, framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Intan Safina, who has four children aged between three and 14, was allowed bail of RM30,000 in one surety and ordered to surrender her passport to the court.

She was represented by lawyer Diar Isda Yazmin Ismail, while deputy public prosecutor Noorhani Muhmmed Ayub (attn: Muhmmed Ayub) prosecuted.

The court set Aug 24 for mention. -Bernama