Company director charged with making false claim for installation of surau exhaust fan

SHAH ALAM: An air conditioner repair and maintenance company director pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making a false claim totalling RM4,150 involving the supply and installation of an exhaust fan at a female surau at Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) in Serdang, five years ago.

Kamal Karim, 47, was alleged to have committed the offence by duping a UPM financial officer using a false invoice for air conditioner repair work and the installation of the 10-inch exhaust fan at the surau, without actually carrying out the repair and installation work.

The offence was allegedly committed at UPM Bursar Office on Oct 21, 2018, and the charge was framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) 2009 which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and a minimum fine of RM10,000 or five times the amount of the proceeds from unlawful activities, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed the accused bail of RM5,000 in one surety and set March 14 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Irna Julieza Maaras prosecuted, while Kamal was represented by a lawyer, Shalehhuddin Salam. -Bernama