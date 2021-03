SEREMBAN: A company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with making false claim for the Wage Subsidy Programme involving RM6,000 last year.

Wong Siow Yen, 39, of YTG Logistic and Trading Sdn Bhd, made the plea before judge Madihah Harullah.

He was charged with submitting the PSU form to the head of the Employment Insurance Division of the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO) in Putrajaya for claims on five of his employees who are actually not eligible for the subsidy.

The offence was allegedly committed at YTG Logistic and Trading Sdn Bhd, Lot 869 Batu 1 3/4, Jalan Tampin, Gemas, on April 9 last year.

The court allowed him bail of RM8,000 with one surety and set April 9 for mention.

Wong was charged under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and faced an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times of the sum of the false claim or RM10,000, whichever if higher, if found guilty.

He was represented by lawyer Chuah Shyue Chien, while deputy public prosecutor from MACC Nor Syarina Raizan prosecuted. — Bernama