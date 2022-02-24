Company, director fined for selling uncertified walkie-talkies

KUALA LUMPUR: A telecommunication company and its director were fined RM4,000 by the Sessions Court here today, for selling uncertified communication equipment as required by the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Judge M.M Edwin Paramjothy imposed the fine on V&C Infinity Enterprise Sdn Bhd and its director, Alex Ooi Hee Choon, 29, after the latter pleaded guilty to the charge.

The court ordered Ooi to be jailed for six months if he failed to pay the fine. He paid the fine.

According to the charge, the company and the director were each charged with selling two units of Baofeng UV-5RA walkie-talkies and three units of Baofeng BF-888S walkie-talkies which were not certified by the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standard) Regulations 2000 at Persiaran Jalil 3 Trade Centre, Bukit Jalil here, at 10.30 am on Oct 2, 2019.

The offence framed under Regulation 16 (1) (b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 read together with Regulation 16 (3) of the same Regulations provides for a maximum fine of RM100,000 or up to six years imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

Meanwhile, in the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court, lorry driver, Mohd Razman Ramli, 32, pleaded guilty to the charge of sending obscene communications through the WhatsApp application to a phone number with the intent to offend others.

He was charged with committing the offence at 2.49pm, April 20, 2020, at a house in Ara Damansara, under Section 233 (1) (a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) which is punishable with a fine not exceeding RM50,000 or up to a year’s jail, or both, upon conviction.

Judge Norshila Kamaruddin fixed March 10 for the sentencing.

MCMC prosecution officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohd Hashim conducted the prosecution while Mohd Razman was unrepresented.-Bernama