Company, director fined RM3,000 each for selling communication equipment not certified by Sirim

KOTA KINABALU: A company selling musical equipment and its director were fined RM3,000 each by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of selling communication equipment that were not certified by Sirim Berhad (Sirim).

Judge Noor Hafizah Mohd Salim meted out the fine on East-Con Trading Sdn Bhd and its director, Chai Gua Fang, 63, after they pleaded guilty to both the charges.

They paid the fine.

On both the charges, the company and its director were charged with selling an audio video sender for RM1,700, and a wireless microphone, for RM238, both of which were not certified by SIRIM.

They were charged with committing the offence on June 23, 2020 and March 11, 2020, respectively, at Lot 41-48, Lower Ground Floor, Kompleks Karamunsing here.

The charges were framed under the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, which provides an imprisonment for up to six years or fine of RM100,000, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from the Communications and Multimedia Commission Nasrul Nizam Mohd Zameri, while the company and Chai were represented by lawyer Ryan So. -Bernama