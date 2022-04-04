Company, director plead guilty to selling uncertified communications equipment

PETALING JAYA: A company and its director pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today, each to two counts of possessing and selling communications equipment that was not certified by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

LC Marketing Network Media Sdn Bhd and its director Chen Kaiyi, 37, as the person being summoned (OKS), made the plea after all the charges were read out in Mandarin before Judge Jamaluddin Mat.

However, the court set April 26 to hear the facts of the case and for sentencing.

LC Marketing Network and Chen were charged with possessing and selling two units of wireless media players of the TX3 mini-L and TX6-H models which were not certified, at KS-01, Digital Mall, Seksyen 14 here, at 12.57 pm, June 26, 2020 and 11 am, May 14, 2021.

The charges were framed under Regulation 16 (1)(b) and 16(3) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, and punishable under Regulation 37 of the same Act which carries a maximum fine of RM100,000 or up to six years imprisonment or both, upon conviction.

MCMC prosecution officer Nur Nazhzilah Mohammad Hashim conducted the prosecution while the OKS was represented by lawyer Jay Moy Wei Juin.-Bernama