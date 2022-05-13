Company executive loses more than RM300,000 to Macau Scam

SEREMBAN: An executive of a company in Nilai near here claimed to have lost RM335,000 to a Macau Scam.

Negeri Sembilan Commercial Criminal Investigation Department head Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said the victim, who is 51-year-old woman, claimed she first received a call from an insurance agent in September last year who told her that she had made four withdrawals of her insurance money.

He said after that the woman claimed having received a call from a man claiming to be a police inspector by the name of Chong who told her that an arrest warrant had been issued against her for alleged money laundering.

“The woman was then told to open an account with Bank Rakyat and then to pass the information on her online banking to him.

“The victim made several transactions into the Bank Rakyat account, involving RM335,000 and realised she had been conned after finding the money missing from the account,” he said in a statement today.

He said the woman lodged a police report yesterday.-Bernama