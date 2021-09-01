Company executive loses RM112,000 to e-commerce platform scammers

SEREMBAN: A 27-year-old company executive who tried to earn some extra income from a business opportunity she came across in a social media platform not just lost her savings but that of her father’s as well on Sunday.

The woman who is from Taman Bukit Senawang Perdana here had responded to an advertisement by a scam syndicate that offered non-existent part-time work purportedly with a popular e-commerce platform.

The victim lost almost RM112,000 to the scammers.

Negri Sembilan police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) chief Supt Aibee Ab Ghani said today the woman had responded to the advertisement she spotted on Facebook.

“After speaking to three people who claimed to be ‘staff’ of the company, she was offered a job as a marketing assistant,” he said.

He said the woman’s job entailed making purchases purportedly with the e-commerce website with her own funds and she would be paid 10% in commission for the sum spent.

Aibee said the woman took up the job and transferred almost RM112,000 from her father’s and her savings to four local bank accounts given by the scammers.

It was the last she heard from the crooks. Feeling cheated, she lodged a police report.

Syndicates behind the “e-commerce platform” scam have been actively luring unsuspecting internet users for more than a year.

Many of the victims were those who lost their jobs due to the pandemic and sought a source of income.

Victims were told to make purchases to raise the ratings and status of certain sellers in e-commerce websites and promised commissions ranging between 5% and 10%.

In the early stages, the victims were directed to make small purchases and were paid their commissions as promised.

However, when costly purchases are made, the syndicate members would no longer make payments and are no longer reachable.

Last week, the federal CCID in a joint-operation with Singapore police busted such a syndicate after raiding a plush apartment in Skudai, Johor where three suspects in their 20s were arrested.

The syndicate which worked hand in glove with its international counterparts had allegedly fleeced hundreds of Malaysians and Singaporeans with the scheme.

Police said 164 police reports with losses amounting to RM2.4 million are linked to the syndicate.

Police are on the hunt for several other members of the syndicate who are still at large.