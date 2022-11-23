Company fined RM10,000 for using non-certified communication equipment

KULIM: A company was today fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court here after pleading guilty to two charges of using non-certified communication equipment and apparatus that caused harmful disruption in February 2019.

The guilty plea was made by the representative of Z In Hotel Sdn Bhd, Goh Siew Leong before Judge Mirza Mohamad.

The court ordered the company to pay a fine of RM2,000 for the first charge and RM8,000 for the second charge.

According to the first charge, the company was accused of using non-certified communication equipment as required by the Communications and Multimedia Regulations (Technical Standards) 2000, namely two units of GSM Mobile Repeater model GSM-990 at Lorong Kemuning 4/7, Taman Kemuning here, at 2.34 pm, Feb 20 2019.

For the offence, the company in question was charged under Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000 read together with Regulation 16(3) of the same Regulations which can be punished under Regulation 37 of the same law.

Meanwhile, for the second charge, the company is accused of intentionally using a device that is a ‘cellular booster’ in a way that causes harmful interference at the same address, time and date as the first charge.

For the offence, the company involved is charged in accordance with Regulation 34(5)(c) of the Communications and Multimedia (Spectrum) Regulations 2000 and can be punished under the same Regulation, which provides for a fine of not more than RM300,000 or imprisonment for not more than three years or both once if convicted.

The court also ordered exhibits (case items) to be forfeited by the prosecution.

The company representative then paid the fine.

The prosecution of the case was handled by Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) deputy public prosecutor Fazril Sani Mohamed Fadzil while the company was represented by lawyer Darwin Lim Chee Chien.-Bernama