Company GM pleads not guilty to disposal of RM10.6m

SHAH ALAM: A general manager of a construction company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to four charges of dishonest misappropriation of property, involving RM10.6 million belonging to two engineering and technology companies.

G. Paismanathan, 52, was charged with dishonestly causing a woman to dispose of the RM10.6 million belonging to the two companies as payment to another company for works that he knew did not exist.

He was charged with committing the offences at a company in Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya near here between Aug 1, 2017 and Jan 5, 2018.

The charges, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provide imprisonment for up to five years and whipping, and is liable to fine, if found guilty.

Judge Rozilah Salleh allowed him bail of RM500,000 with two local sureties in two installments, with RM250,000 to be paid today and the balance to be paid before or on the coming mention date, as requested by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Paismanathan, represented by lawyers Amir Farid Nawawi and Mohd Rizal Bahari, was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court and to report himself at the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court set Nov 17 for mention.-Bernama