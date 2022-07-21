Company owner charged with misappropriation of Mitra fund

ALOR SETAR: A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge with misappropriation of the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation (Mitra) Unit fund.

K.C. Ramananaidu, 32, made the plea before Judge Harmi Thamri Mohamad.

He was charged with dishonestly misappropriating RM100,000 belonging to the Malaysian government and channeled by the Mitra Unit for socio-economic development programmes of the B40 Indian Community in Malaysia.

The offence was allegedly committed at Agrobank Berhad, Sungai Petani Branch, at the Zamrud Business Centre, Kuala Muda, on 26 Feb 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 403 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to five years and with whipping and shall also be liable with fine, if found guilty.

Ramananaidu, represented by lawyer Miguel Sequerah, was allowed bail of RM50,000 with one surety and also ordered not to intimidate witnesses in the case.

The court set Aug 25 for mention for submission of relevant documents.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin.-Bernama