Company owners, director in Kedah, Johor in remand over false claims

ALOR SETAR: A company director and a company owner are in remand for four days from today for investigation over alleged false claims amounting to millions of ringgit in connection with a Dairy Cattle Farming Project in Kedah in 2015.

The remand order against the two men was issued by Magistrate Nurshahida Abdul Rahim following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

According to a MACC source, the 51-year-old company director was arrested at about 1 pm yesterday at the Kedah MACC Office, while the 52-year-old company owner was arrested at the Simpang Renggam rest and recreation area in Johor at 3 pm yesterday.

They were arrested to facilitate an investigation over allegations of several companies said to have conspired to submit false claims related to the incentive payment for the RM20.3 million dairy cattle farming project.

The case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

Meanwhile, in JOHOR BAHRU, an owner of a printing company is in remand for seven days from today, also over false claims which amounted to more than RM100,000 two years ago.

The remand order against the 53-year-old man was issued by Magistrate Norkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar. for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

According to a source, the man was alleged to have submitted false claims in connection with the supply of printed learning modules to a secondary school in 2021.

A remand order was also issued by Magistrate Norkhalida against three government employees for allegedly making false claims.

All of them, aged 43, were arrested yesterday for investigation under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009.

One of them was alleged to have submitted a claim for RM2,000 to a non-governmental organisation for the supply of food and drink under the Food Basket Programme, when in fact, no such supply was made, while the other two were alleged to have submitted false claims to a government department amounting to RM1,200 for payment to four aid recipients, but the payments were not received by the recipients.-Bernama