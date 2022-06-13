Complete reports on Batu Puteh, Muhammad Adib, and Tommy Thomas’s book ready in August

PUTRAJAYA: The complete reports on the investigation and study on Batu Puteh, the death of fireman Muhammad Adib Mohd Kassim and allegations in the book “My Story: Justice in the Wilderness” written by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas are expected to be ready in August.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar(pix) said the team and committee involved requested an extension to peruse each report and study.

Wan Junaidi said an extension was required among others to translate especially the legal terms as the reports were written in English.

“Certain reports needed more time as the investigation committee had problems among others on the acquisition of statements and witnesses,” he said.

Earlier, Wan Junaidi was reported as saying the final reports on the death of Muhammad Adib and allegations in the book of former Attorney-General Tommy Thomas would be presented to the Cabinet this month (June).

Muhammad Adib suffered serious injuries in the riots at Sri Maha Mariamman Temple in USJ 25, Subang Jaya on Nov 27 2018 and died from his injuries while being treated at the National Heart Institute on Dec 17, 2018.

The Cabinet on October 29 last year agreed to set up a task force to review the actions and legal issues on Batu Puteh, Middle Rocks and South Ledge on October 29 chaired by former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali.

The team had submitted and tabled an interim report at the end of April.

A special task force was also established to focus on fact-finding over allegations in the book written by Tommy Thomas, was chaired by Sarawak Legal Adviser and former Sarawak Attorney-General Datuk Seri Fong Joo Chung.-Bernama