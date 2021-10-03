Comply with directive to reduce tuition fees, Noraini reminds public universities

KUALA LUMPUR: All public universities have been reminded to comply with the directive to reduce tuition fees by 20 per cent for the first semester of the 2021/2022 session.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Noraini Ahmad(pix) stressed that the directive had already been issued to public universities.

“The move is in line with the Ministry of Higher Education’s continued efforts in looking after the welfare of students, especially under the #KPTPrihatin initiative,“ she said in a statement here today.

Noraini said there should not be tuition fee hikes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has economically impacted the lives of the people.

The Universiti Malaya Students’ Union (KMUM) recently urged Universiti Malaya to explain its decision to increase tuition fees for the 2021/22 session.

This is following a reported 10 to 60 per cent hike in tuition fees which KMUM felt was too steep and unreasonable, especially in current times. -Bernama