GEORGE TOWN: Hoteliers must comply with the new stringent safety protocols imposed by the National Security Council to ensure that the Covid-19 virus does not spread within the hospitality properties here.

State Tourism, Arts, Culture and Heritage committee chairman Yeoh Soon Hin said the guidelines are essential in ensuring that leisure properties conform with the new normal standards in tourism which aim to avoid large crowds.

Also guests need to be screened as much as possible, he said in a statement, citing that only those from important services such as oil and gas, as well as the airline sector with periodic contracts with hotels and other sectors allowed by the government such as front liners and professionals, are allowed to stay.

Food and beverage outlets can only offer dine-in ala carte, takeaway, delivery and room services with compliance to the standard operating procedure.

Hotel amenities such as surau, spa, gymnasium, sauna, lounge, pool, meeting rooms, seminar halls and training rooms remained inaccessible, Yeoh added.

“It is critical to comply with the new protocols which should be imposed throughout the premises including sanitisation and cleaning of common areas.”

These guidelines are preventative in scope which all hotels should adopt.

Hotels are now allowed to operate as of Monday but with restrictive guidelines, which are temporary in nature but important to prevent the resurgence of the flu - like virus which has infected over 6,000 people and caused over 100 deaths in the country

“It is also important for hoteliers to record information of the hotel staff, guests and all visitors as required.”

Yeoh said that hoteliers are important front liners to help the state in trying to gradually revive the economy.