Compulsory Covid-19 screening for foreign workers

PETALING JAYA: The National Security Council requires employers in every sectors to send their foreign workers for compulsory Covid-19 screening test from Jan 1.

Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today that the government will take action under Act 342 (Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act) on employers who don’t comply with the directive.

To date, the Ministry of Human Resources, said there are still many employers that have yet to get their foreign workers tested for Covid-19.

Ismail Sabri said only a total of 49,248 foreign workers have undergone screening, involving 1,990 employers.