Computer store broken in three previous times

KAJANG: Police said a computer store that was broken into by over 15 robbers at Bandar Damai Perdana, Batu 9, in Cheras here on Saturday morning had been carrying out illegal cryptocurrency mining on the premises and was burgled on three other occasions over the past eight months.

Kajang police chief ACP Mohd Zaid Hassan(pix) said today that the shop was burgled just three days prior to Saturday’s break-in on two other occasions - on Aug 24 and Dec 29 last year.

He said on all three previous cases, the intruders had stolen Bitcoin mining equipment that were being used at the premises for cryptocurrency mining activities.

Mohd Zaid said four suspects who were arrested in connection to the first break-in last year were charged for concealing or disposing of stolen goods under Section 414 of the Penal Code.

He said police were unable to charge the suspects over the other two break-ins due to lack of evidence.

Mohd Zaid said the store owner and five other men were arrested on June 24 last year when police and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) raided the premises for carrying out illegal cryptocurrency mining.

He said police seized 364 machines that were meant for mining the cryptocurrency Ethereum from the suspects.

Mohd Zaid said the shop owner and another suspect were charged in court under laws of the Electricity Supply Act, while action was taken on the remaining four suspects under provisions of the Prevention of Crime Act (Poca).

Mohd Zaid was responding to claims by the store owner yesterday that the vicinity of his premises was unsafe and security was lax.

“We view every case involving crime seriously and will investigate all that are reported to us,“ he said.

In the lastest break-in early on Saturday morning, at least 15 men armed with baseball bats went in a van and three cars, and assaulted the sole security guard at the store before breaking into the premises and carting away computer hardware.

While they were busy loading their van, the guard drove his car, blared the vehicle’s horn and tried to block their path before the robbers made their getaway.

However, the robbers who wore face masks and dark jackets managed to escape with the stolen loot.