PETALING JAYA: A total of 3,880 Covid-19 cases have been reported in Selangor to date, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham (pix) said today.

While a staggering number of new daily Covid-19 infections were recorded in Sabah with 889 cases today, Selangor also recorded the third highest number of cases with 76 infections after Negri Sembilan with 96.

He said Selangor continued to record an increasing number of new daily infections and more new clusters had emerged since Sept 28.

Noor Hisham said the increase from 26 cases on Oct 11 to 1,279 in a span of 14 days resulted in the rising number of red zone districts in Selangor which had increased from two to six districts in a short span of two weeks.

“ The most significant increase in the number of new daily infections were from Hulu Langat (168 cases), Klang (115 cases) and Gombak (93 cases). The rising number of local transmissions in the state began on Oct 2 and has been consistent until today,“ he said.

“ If we look at the chronology of the Covid-19 transmission situation in the state of Selangor in this third wave, the first cluster reported was Jalan Apas cluster on Sept 28 which involved families returning from Sabah,“ he said.

“So far, 196 positive cases have been detected in the state that had a history of travelling from Sabah. Following that, nine clusters were detected in Selangor whose index cases were related to those returning from Sabah. The latest cluster detected today is the Bah Kayu cluster,“he said.

Unfortunately, Noor Hisham said, the state continues to record a rising number of new cases and new local clusters due to the spread of the virus in the community through local transmission.

He then said the same situation has been seen in Kedah before, starting from the import case cluster which is the PUI Sivagangga cluster, and then after that, more local contagion clusters emerged in that state.

Recently, Noor Hisham said from Oct 11, the local spread in the state has begun to result in workplace-related clusters, where to date a total of six clusters have been detected.

Therefore, with the enforcement of CMCO in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya which started on Oct 14, he urged all employees from management and oversight public sector and industries in CMCO areas to be allowed to work from home starting Oct 22 to curb the virus from spreading.

Meanwhile in Kedah a total of 76 cases were recorded in the state, Penang with 23 , Labuan 21 , 10 cases in Perak, eight each in Sarawak and Kuala Lumpur , seven in Johor and three in Malacca.

The Health Ministry (MoH) has identified another six new clusters today; this makes it a total of 35 active clusters nationwide.

Two clusters namely Mesra and Megah clusters involved Sandakan district in Sabah, the Kaya cluster involves Seremban district in Negri Sembilan and Putrajaya. As for Bah Kayu cluster, it involves Gombak district, and Titiwangsa while Baki cluster involves Kuching district in Sarawak.

The sixth cluster is Kempas cluster which involves Johor Baru and Kulai districts in Johor.