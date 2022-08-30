Concerts not the threat, divisive ideologies are: Bersatu Youth

PETALING JAYA: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) Youth wing told PAS members that international concerts do not pose threats of any kind and they are just a form of any other entertainment, The Star Online reports.

According to the report, National Armada vice-chief Ceasar Mandela Malakun said that music has the universal power to attract and unite people off all backgrounds.

He added that Sabah welcomes concerts inclusive of international artists.

“We have hosted such events before and there was never a problem. Sabahans are peace-loving people who won’t go out to protest just because someone says so. What we see as threats are ideologies that can divide and disunite us, and destroy this racial and religious harmony that we have cherished for generations,“ he reportedly said in a statement today.

Mandela, who is also the political secretary to the Chief Minister said this in response to PAS Youth’s warning that there would be nationwide protests unless such events do not take place.

PAS Youth chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari, on the other hand, not only warned of nationwide protests but argued that such events encouraged hedonistic behaviour and were not in line with the Muslim lives’ norms and values here.