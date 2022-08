SHAH ALAM: Multiple pieces of concrete had fell off the Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) track, which is under construction, onto a trader’s tent near Pasar Besar Meru, Klang, today, but no casualties or injuries were reported.

In a Facebook posting, Klang Municipal Council (MPK) said the incident happened at 9.30 am.

“The stall has been ordered to close immediately to avoid any untoward incident. The LRT3 management has also stopped the construction work,” it said.-Bernama