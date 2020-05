PUTRAJAYA: The government will implement the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), with most economic and social activities allowed to resume on May 4, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said.

He said this decision was taken after two of the six strategies adopted by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and build resilience through the Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package have yielded positive results.

“We are ready to carry out our third approach, which is to reopen economic activities nationwide in a controlled and careful manner. As such, the government will now be implementing the Conditional Movement Control Order or CMCO,” he said in his special address in conjunction with Workers’ Day today.

However, activities that involved large gatherings and ones that could expose the public to the risks of infection are still disallowed, the prime minister stressed. -Bernama