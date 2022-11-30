Conference of Rulers call on PM, MB to assume duties based on Rukun Negara principles

KUALA LUMPUR: The Conference of Rulers today called on the Prime Minister and Menteri Besar in each state to assume their duties based on the principles outlined in the Rukun Negara.

Chairman of the 260th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers, Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir said the new government must support and strengthen the principles of Rukun Negara proclaimed by the fourth Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah ibni Almarhum Sultan Zainal Abidin in 1970.

Tuanku Muhriz said the spirit and values of the principles of Rukun Negara should be the practice and belief of Malaysians and not merely writings in reading materials.

The Ruler suggested that the Rukun Negara pledge recitation should continue and be led in appropriate ceremonies by appointed leaders and no longer by youths.

“This will prove that the government is serious about making the Rukun Negara the foundation and guide for Malaysians,“ he said in a message in conjunction with the 260th Meeting of the Conference of Rulers held at Istana Negara, today.

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Malay Rulers attended the two-day meeting starting yesterday.

Tuanku Muhriz also urged the new government to foster the spirit of togetherness among Malaysians of various religious, racial, and cultural backgrounds.

“I hope that there will be no more leaders who raise racial or religious issues intending to incite the community.

“I also urge the new government to make the best use of this opportunity to lead the country to a higher level,“ he added.-Bernama