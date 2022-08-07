Confidence, unyielding spirit key to TFC advancing to FA Cup final: Nafuzi

KUALA NERUS: Terengganu FC (TFC) head coach Nafuzi Zain(pix) said his players’ high confidence and unyielding spirit was the key to his team’s success in advancing to the FA Cup final last night.

The 44-year-old coach said he was very thankful to his men who put on the best performance and fought until the last moment of the match to ensure they were headed to the Bukit Jalil Stadium for the FA Cup final this season.

He said all the players managed to play their respective roles despite the pressure and high-intensity match in front of more than 30,000 home fans.

“From the first half to extra time, there was only one thing that I reminded the players, that is to be confident and believe that we could achieve success and that nothing was impossible

“Overall, all the players made a good contribution. It was not an easy task because they (players) need to have strong physical and mental strength,“ he said after their FA Cup semi-final match against Selangor FC at the Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin Stadium here.

Terengganu managed to advance to the final of the Cup after defeating the Red Giants 4-2 in the penalty shootout penalty shootout after the score had remained at 1-1 when extra time ended .

The last time the team qualified for the final was in 2011 under the guidance of highly experienced head coach, Irfan Bakti Abu Salim.

Meantime, Nafuzi said he is very excited because TFC will face Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) in the FA Cup final.

“Before this we only met them in the semi-finals, quarter-finals. There is some pressure because the Turtles always lost to them.

“I had personally hoped to meet JDT in the final and Alhamdulillah, Allah has granted my wish,“ said Nafuzi, who also dedicated last night’s success to the Terengganu soccer fans.

Meanwhile, Selangor FC coach Michael Feichtenbeiner accepted the defeat and was all praise for the energetic performance displayed by his men.-Bernama