KUALA LUMPUR: It is UMNO’s stand that the Perak Perikatan Nasional (PN) government should be maintained because the confidence vote tabled at the State Legislative Assembly today involved only the Menteri Besar’s post, said UMNO secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan (pix).

He said the confidence vote on Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu did not change the status of the state government.

“UMNO is also of the view that Bersatu and PAS should both support the Perak PN government,” he said in a statement here.

Ahmad Faizal, the Chenderiang assemblyman, failed to get the majority support of assemblymen when he received only 10 votes in support of his leadership while 48 voted against him and one abstained.

The motion on the confidence vote was tabled by Pengkalan Baru assemblyman Datuk Abd Manap Hashim of Barisan Nasional (BN).

Following that, Ahmad Faizal, the Bersatu deputy president, had an audience with the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, this afternoon to inform him of the current political situation in Perak.

The Perak State Assembly has 25 BN assemblymen, all from UMNO, 16 from DAP, five from Bersatu, five from Amanah, three from PKR, three from PAS, and one each from Gerakan and Independent. — Bernama