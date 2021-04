PUTRAJAYA: Covid-19 vaccine recipients in phase two of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme are reminded to confirm their vaccination appointment within 48 hours of receiving their details or risk having it cancelled, and rescheduled to a later date.

The Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF) in a statement today said the slots for those who failed to respond to the appointment notification would then be given to others, as this would ensure that the vaccination process could be carried out smoothly.

“If they (recipients) confirm to be present for the vaccination appointment, a reminder will be sent three days, as well as a day prior to the date,” it said, adding that the notification for the appointment and the reminders would be sent both via the MySejahtera application and the Short Message Service (SMS).

For those who have not registered through MySejahtera, the appointment details will be sent via SMS, and the confirmation can be done by replying ‘YES’ or ‘NO’ to the message.

The second phase of the national immunisation programme is set to begin on April 19, targeting at-risk groups such as the elderly, individuals with comorbidities and persons with disabilities.

The details of the appointments were sent to recipients beginning Monday (April 5).

Members of the public with any queries regarding their appointment may contact the hotline at 1800-888-828. — Bernama