PETALING JAYA: Companies severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic or are making losses should consider mergers to survive.

Although this may come with the expense of staff layoffs, according to economists, mergers might be necessary to ensure that the economy and businesses remain afloat post-movement control order (MCO).

Universiti Tun Abdul Razak academician Prof Emeritus Dr Barjoyai Bardai said a new normal would emerge in the period following the lifting of the MCO, with businesses requiring to reinvent themselves.

“It is imminent that a couple of million people will lose jobs. But what’s important is how to safeguard the economy,” he said yesterday.

Barjoyai added that by merging, companies will be able to reduce their overall operating costs and overhead expenses, including staff salaries, office rental and utility bills.

He also noted that many companies have been forced to adopt new technologies during the MCO period, as employees work from home, indicating to employers that they do not need as many staff.

Barjoyai was commenting on Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali’s statement about the option of merging loss-making Malaysia Airlines Bhd and AirAsia Group Bhd to save them, as Covid-19 batters the industry.

Acknowledging the loss of employment for many Malaysians in the coming months, Barjoyai said it is vital for the government to step in and ensure they are trained to be self-employed.

“While it is important that businesses consider mergers, we should not leave the unemployed out in the cold. The government needs to groom them into becoming entrepreneurs.”

Independent economist Prof Emeritus Datuk Dr Zakariah Abdul Rashid said considering the changes in the dynamics of the economy post-MCO, it is necessary for affected businesses to rationalise.

“Companies will be required to do this, or they will go bust. And merging is one of the options they should consider as part of their rationalisation plans.”

Like Barjoyai, Zakariah said retrenchment is unavoidable as companies go through rationalisation, with the unemployment rate expected to increase to 6.5%, up from 3.4% currently.

Read the story on our iPaper:

‘Consider business mergers to stay afloat’