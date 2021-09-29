Consider own safety before helping accident victims, say cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have advised motorists to put their safety first before deciding to help road accident victims.

The advice came today from Kuala Lumpur traffic investigations and enforcement department chief ACP Sarifudin Mohd Salleh(pix) following the death of a 43-year-old woman who was killed after a passing car crashed into her while she was helping an accident victim at the kilometre 7.3 of the MEX highway late on Tuesday.

In the 10.15pm accident, the driver of a car had lost control and crashed his vehicle before coming to a halt on the fast lane of the highway.

Sarifudin said a woman who was passing the scene pulled over her car in front of the crashed vehicle before rushing out to help the victim.

He said while the woman and another man were attended to the victim, a passing car driven by a man ploughed into them.

Sarifudin said the woman was killed on the spot while the other Good Samaritan suffered serious injuries and was warded at a hospital for treatment.

“Motorists should prioritise on their own safety first before attempting to help accident victims especially when its dark and the mishap is at dangerous spots such as a road bend.

We also do not encouraged too many vehicles to pull over next to an accident scene as this might lead to traffic congestion and delay the arrival of rescue personnel racing to render aid to victims.” he said.