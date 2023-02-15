Consider targeted EPF withdrawals, moratoriums to assist the people: Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Pagoh MP Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (pix) hopes the government will give full focus on efforts to develop the national economy and to protect the welfare of the people.

He said this includes considering the withdrawal of Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) savings and a moratorium on bank loans.

“This should the government’s real duty, to listen to the people who want remedies.

“For example, there is nothing wrong if the government considers targeted EPF withdrawals if that is what the people want in order to reduce their burden in these tough times,” he said when debating the motion of thanks on the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s royal address in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said that banks continue to make profits even when the country is facing a crisis, and therefore it was only fair for these financial institutions to help the people by providing loan moratoriums to cope with the effects of inflation and overnight policy rate hikes.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin said Bumiputera polices was another important matter that must be given priority by the government.

The former prime minister said that in today’s context, a large number of those who have slid from the B40 group to the B60 were Bumiputeras.

“A multi-racial country will not be stable and prosperous if the majority race is in the poor and low-income group with the gap between rich and poor widening.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, said PN will be an effective Opposition by ensuring there is constructive check and balance.

“Perikatan Nasional MPs will continue to play our role with integrity and uphold our ‘Caring, Clean and Stable’ principles. Good policies we will support but not policies that harm the people,” he said. -Bernama