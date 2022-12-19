Consolidated Fund Bill presented for first reading in Parliament

KUALA LUMPUR: The Consolidated Fund (Expenditure On Account) Bill 2022 was tabled for the first reading in Parliament today.

The bill was presented by Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in front of new Parliament Speaker Datuk Johari Abdul.

Anwar said the bill will be presented for the second reading at the first meeting of the First Term of the 15th Parliament which starts today until tomorrow.

According to Parliament secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin, the bill is to authorise expenditure for part of the year ending on Dec 31, 2023.

The parliament session was held among other things to present and approve the special allocation or mini budget for the purpose of paying civil servants’ emoluments from January.

Budget 2023 was presented on Oct 7 by the then Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz with a total allocation of RM372.3 billion but was not approved due to the dissolution of Parliament three days after that to make way for the 15th General Election.-Bernama