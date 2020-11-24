Constable hurt in crash after motorcycle kicked by mat rempit

NIBONG TEBAL: A police constable was injured after his motorcycle crashed when it was kicked by a mat rempit he was chasing in Kampung Tanjung Berembang here yesterday.

Seberang Perai Selatan district police chief Supt Lee Chong Chern said the incident happened at a junction when the constable and his colleague were pursuing a group of mat rempit involved in illegal racing.

The 20-year-old constable was treated at Hospital Sungai Bakap for injuries to his right hand, elbow and face, he said when contacted today.

“The two constables were on motorcycle patrol at 3 am when they responded to a call about illegal racing along Jalan Kampung Tanjung Berempang.

“However, the motorcyclists fled on seeing the policemen, resulting in a chase,” he added.

Lee said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested in connection with the incident. — Bernama