Constantly vigilant against import of toxic waste: Tun Ibrahim

DUNGUN: The government is constantly vigilant against activities to import hazardous waste to prevent Malaysia from becoming a global waste dumping ground and processing centre.

Environment and Water Minister Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man(pix) said if illegal importation of toxic waste is detected, the government will not hesitate to repatriate the shipment to the country of origin.

“We have returned hundreds of (waste) containers back to the country of origin due to infringement of the country’s laws. We do not want Malaysia to become the world’s waste dumping ground.

“Our stand is a firm one and vigilance is carried out by the Royal Malaysian Customs and Excise Department at all ports.

“This monitoring includes e-waste (electric and electronic waste) where we have made a firm stand against the import of e-waste from abroad,” he told reporters after launching Phase Two of the ‘Wakaf Ummah’ Supermarket Fund here today.

Department of Environment director-general Wan Abdul Latiff Wan Jaffar was recently quoted as saying that there were local companies, including those in joint-venture with foreign investors, which were using fake Customs codes to import scheduled waste into the country.

Wan Abdul Latiff added that Malaysia has become one of many processing centres for scheduled waste before being exported to other countries. -Bernama