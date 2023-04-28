Construction labourer pleads guilty to raping woman

IPOH: A construction labourer pleaded guilty at the Sessions Court here today to raping a woman and trespassing her home.

The accused, Hassan Ahmad (pix), 43, submitted his plea as soon as the charges were read in front of Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad, who then set May 22 for judgement while waiting for the facts of the case.

The accused, a widower and father of a child, allegedly raped the victim, 38, while threatening to kill her. The offense was committed at the second floor of the public servants’ quarters, Jalan Kamarudin Isa, Fair Park here between 10 pm, April 17 and 1.47 am, April 18 this year.

He faces a sentence of between 10 and 30 years and whipping under Section 376(2)(b) of the Penal Code, while for the second charge, he is accused of raping the same victim at the same location at 5.30 am to 6.30 am April 18 under Section 376(1) of the Penal Code, with a sentence of up to 20 years and whipping.

Deputy public prosecutor Evangelin Simon Silvaraj did not offer bail as the accused did not have a permanent address and knew the victim’s residence.

The police had arrested the accused on suspicions of raping a woman, who was found injured and traumatised around Jalan Kamaruddin Isa, Fair Park on April 19. -Bernama