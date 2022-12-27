Construction of ECRL project affected by floods

PASIR PUTEH: About 70 percent of the construction work at Section 1 and 2 of the East Coast Rail Line (ECRL), covering 82 kilometres from Tunjong, here, to Setiu, in Terengganu, was affected by the floods that occurred last week.

Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd (MRL) construction manager (Section 1 and 2) Mohd Azemi Abdullah said the locations affected by the flood involved preliminary works, such as forest clearing the forest, and are in the low-lying area.

“The earthwork is affected by rainwater (flooding), so in terms of engineering, we are not allowed to do the work,“ he told reporters after handing over donations for flood vicitms at the Bukit Abal Penggawa office here today.

However, Mohd Azemi said the flood did not cause delay in the construction work including the bridge construction.

“Only if it rains, we have to stop operation, except for work that is at a height of more than two metres from the ground level.-Bernama